"With my boyfriend, we're doing Frankenstein and Frankenstein's bride. And then I'm also going to be a vampire," said Alexia Schulte of Palmyra, N.J., with a fresh set of vampire teeth in her bag.

At Halloween City in Mount Laurel, you can get scary decorations, costumes of course, and plenty of stuff for a haunted house. Kate Nolan's cart was full of gross accessories. She works at the Wicoff House Museum in Plainsboro, N.J., which is hosting a haunted tour this weekend.

Total Halloween spending is expected to reach a record $12.2 billion, more than last year's record of $10.6 billion. Per person, spending is also up. Consumers plan to spend a record $108 on each person, that's up about $6 from last year."Our product is sold worldwide in retail stores large and small," said Jodi Berman, co-owner of Rasta Imposta, which is known for quirky costumes like a utility pole or a ball pit. headtopics.com

While their headquarters is not usually open to the public, it will be open on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with costumes starting at $10. "The product we're selling could be factory samples, it could be seconds. Sometimes it's a discontinued item that we can't sell anymore," said Berman. "We want to help and give back a little bit to the community. It's only the one or two days a year that we do open up.""More people are going out probably in the past couple years now with COVID being over and stuff," said Jordan Flaquer of South Philadelphia. "So that might be it.

