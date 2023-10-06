Here are the commodities that bucked the week's downtrend in the sector

Commodities suffered overall declines for the week, pressured by worries over the demand outlook, but natural gas, frozen orange juice, and wheat futures scored impressive gains for the week.

U.S. government data Friday showed that the nation gained 336,000 new jobs in September, while economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a climb of 170,000 jobs. The better-than-expected employment numbers may convince the Federal Reserve to approve one more interest-rate hike this year, raising the risk of a recession.

However, Capital Economics’ long-held view is that many developed market central banks will cut interest rates over the next year, with the U.S. Fed starting in the first quarter of next year, “which will lend support to most commodity prices,” he said. headtopics.com

Natural gas for November delivery NG00, +5.12% NGX23, +5.12% settled Friday at $3.338 per million British thermal units on Nymex, posting a gain of 14% for the week. Despite the supply-demand picture, the “ultimate controller of prices remains mother nature,” with a harsh winter likely to bring “harsh” natgas prices, whereas a mild winter is likely to help ease prices, said Raj.

As an agricultural commodity, orange juice is a weather derivative at heart, said Darin Newsom, Barchart senior market analyst, and production in Florida has been hurt in the past number of years from hurricanes and greening disease, which is a disease that affects citrus plants. A drought in Brazil has also led to lower orange production, he said. headtopics.com

Read more:

MarketWatch »

14 Top New Android 14 Features (2023): How to Install, Features, Release DateAndroid 14 is finally here. Here’s what Google has added to the latest version of its mobile operating system.

At least 14 buses of migrants expected to arrive in Chicago this weekChicago's source for breaking news and live streaming video online. Covering News, Weather, Traffic and Sports for all of the greater Chicago Area.

14 Actors Who Got Fired In The Middle Of ProductionThe day before Connor Ratliff was scheduled to shoot his scenes for Band of Brothers, executive producer/director Tom Hanks fired him for having 'dead eyes.'

Flash floods kill at least 14 in northeastern India and leave more than 100 missingRescue workers are searching for more than 100 people after flash floods triggered by a sudden heavy rainfall swamped several towns in northeastern India, killing at least 14 people.

14 Celebrities You Didn\u2019t Know Were Raised MormonDid you expect to see these names?!

Where to watch the Oct. 14 eclipse in the Houston areaYou can experience the eclipse at one of several eclipse viewing events scheduled in the Houston area.