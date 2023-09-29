Here are the 21 House Republicans who voted no on McCarthy's stopgap funding bill to avert government shutdown

21 GOP members of Congress voted against a stopgap funding bill to avert a government shutdown which is slated to begin this weekend if a deal isn't reached. Fox News Digital reached out to every individual who voted no on the"Continuing Appropriations and Border Security Enhancement Act, 2024.

" In a statement to Fox News Digital, Burlison said:"Regular Order has become irregular in the House. For decades, the House has been derelict in duty. Failing to pass appropriations bills and instead opting to kick the can down the road. I refuse to play that game. Continuing Resolutions with long lead times allows the House to shirk responsibility until it becomes politically toxic to do anything but pass massive spending bills written by leadership no one has time to read. Promises made, must be promises kept. I will not stand by and watch my country decompose."

Miller, also in a statement to Fox News Digital, said,"I voted no on the ‘CR’ continuing resolution because I will not be part of the process to kick government funding down the road until the holidays, when Senate and House 'insiders' will agree to ram through some massive omnibus with Ukraine funding behind closed doors.

Miller, also in a statement to Fox News Digital, said,"I voted no on the ‘CR’ continuing resolution because I will not be part of the process to kick government funding down the road until the holidays, when Senate and House 'insiders' will agree to ram through some massive omnibus with Ukraine funding behind closed doors. I have directed the clerk to withhold my pay and I will vote on appropriations bills all day, every day, until we keep the promises that we made to hold Joe Biden and the DC Swamp accountable through our ‘power of the purse.’" Nehls told Fox News Digital,"When House Republicans took the gavel in January, we made a promise to the American people to pass 12 individual appropriation bills to avoid a Continuing Resolution in the first place," said Nehls."While this bill makes significant spending cuts and enhances border security, it allows illegal aliens to remain in our communities and continue to wreak havoc across the country. I remain committed to fighting against out-of-control, reckless spending. I refuse to adhere to the traditions of the Swamp. I remain committed to restoring fiscal sanity in Washington, D.C., and fight to always put America FIRST."

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital.