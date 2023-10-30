Here Are Some Odd Tweets From Texas Republicans

Over the past several days on X (formerly Twitter), Lone Star GOP politicians have shared some colorful thoughts on topics ranging from cancel culture to the Texas Rangers. These off-the-wall musings have left us wondering whether mercury is in retrograde (With apologies in advance for any headaches that you incur, here are some of the finest selections of X posts over the past week or so.sure doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind. In recent X posts, former state Sen.
Speaking in front of Congress last week following his political ascension, Johnson gave thanks to his wife, who was not in attendance. A rather intriguing clip surfaced on X this week.“Someone asked me today in the media, they said, ‘People are curious, what does Mike Johnson think about any issue under the sun?’” he told Hannity. “I said, ‘Well, go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it. That’s my worldview.”U.S. Sen.
With egg now all over his face, Cruz then tried to congratulate the Rangers. But he mixed up the geography in the post, saying that “Dallas” won the series, prompting folks — including Mayor Eric Johnson, a, the Texas Rangers belong to Arlington. You know, like the NY Giants and NY Jets belong to East Rutherford, NJ and not New York City. 🤭. But aside from all the turmoil taking place in the state Legislature, one ultraconservative representative hasn’t forgotten his Halloween spirit. headtopics.com
Ronny Jackson, the former White House physician-turned-Texas-GOP-congressman, posted a video to X recently, claiming to have spotted a cryptid. The clip showsTester, by the way, lost three of his digits when he was 9 during a meat-grinding accident.
BIGFOOT SIGHTING IN THE SENATE OFFICE BUILDING! Who would’ve thought this fat, two fingered buffoon could move so fast!? Slow down and enjoy the Senate Jon, because very soon you will be OUT!!