Here are seven saving strategies you may not have tried yet

Given higher prices all around and the upcoming holiday shopping season, saving money is more important than ever, but it’s also hard to do. When Ryan Greiser and his wife noticed their credit card bill going up with inflation, they brainstormed ways to cut back. One of their most successful ideas was relying on online grocery ordering with curbside pickup.

“We noticed that if we did curbside pickup, our bill was $50 to $100 less than if we went into the store because we only bought the things on our list. It reduced impulse buys and allowed us to easily compare prices and coupons that popped up on the screen,” said Greiser, a certified financial planner and founder of the financial firm Opulus. Given their weekly shopping needs for a family with three young children, that shift allowed them to save $200 to $400 a month.Greiser and his family also started saving $10 to $30 a month by rotating their streaming subscriptions based on what shows they were watching. “We keep one or two active subscriptions and cancel the rest or pause it when a show wraps up so we can rotate to the next one,” he said, adding that he sets a reminder on his calendar so he doesn’t forget to cancel.Speaking up for yourself is another saving strategy. “You have power as a consumer,” Tu said.

