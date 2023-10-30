Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls: Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, AbbVie, Chevron, Krispy Kreme, Roku & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday: JPMorgan upgrades Eastman Chemical to overweight from neutral JPMorgan said it sees an earnings rebound for Eastman Chemical "We think there is room for Eastman's earnings to rebound in 2024. Eastman's normal average volume growth is about 2% per year." Barclays upgrades AbbVie to overweight from equal weight Barclays said in its upgrade of the drugmaker that the selloff is overdone for AbbVie.

" JPMorgan downgrades Olin to neutral from overweight JPMorgan downgraded the chemical company citing concerns about reduced product demand. " Olin is sharply reducing its chemical production in 4Q:23 in service of tightening the supply/demand balances in its markets in order to create a more constructive price environment." UBS upgrades East West Bancorp to buy from neutral UBS said shares of the bank are attractive.

United States Headlines Read more: CNBC »

Nvidia-backed startup Seurat hints at IPO after $99 mln fundraise3D metal-printing startup Seurat Technologies on Monday hinted at potentially going public in the medium-term and said it had raised $99 million in a funding round co-led by chip designer Nvidia's (NVDA.O) venture capital arm. Read more ⮕

Top Wall Street analysts remain optimistic about these five stocksTipRanks’ analyst ranking service pinpoints Wall Street’s best-performing stocks, including Netflix and Nvidia. Read more ⮕

Top Wall Street analysts remain optimistic about these five stocksTipRanks’ analyst ranking service pinpoints Wall Street’s best-performing stocks, including Netflix and Nvidia. Read more ⮕

I made an entire PC build for the price of one Nvidia GPUNvidia makes some top-notch GPUs, but you could build an entire AMD PC for the price of one graphics card. Read more ⮕

Analyst calls: All the market-moving chatter from Wall Street on Monday morningCheck out the market-moving analyst calls and latest chatter on Wall Street today. Read more ⮕

SoFi Will Post Earnings Monday. What to Expect.The fintech reports its earnings before the start of trading. The stock has had a fantastic year. Read more ⮕