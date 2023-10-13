Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls: Nvidia, Tesla, Dollar General, Amazon, Meta, SolarEdge & more

Here are Friday's biggest calls on Wall Street: TD Cowen reiterates Amazon as outperform TD said it sees the e-commerce giant's earnings report to be "above consensus" when it reports its quarterly results later this month. "We like AMZN shares into 3Q earnings as we are 0.8% above consensus revenue with growth driven by 3P sales, advertising and AWS growth.

com to equal weight from overweight Morgan Stanley said in its downgrade of the stock that it sees a slowing recovery. "We have low conviction in a strong recovery in growth in 2024 and onward: This reflects our forecast for JD's 4Q23 revenue growth to be similar to that of 3Q23, even though the base is both lower (Covid lockdown in 4Q22) and cleaner.

Read more:

CNBC »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Nvidia Stock Still Has 50% More Upside, Analyst SaysTD Cowen analysts maintained raised their price target on Nvidia stock to $700 from $600. The chip maker's shares have already soared more than 200% so far...

This Prime Day sale on Nvidia RTX gaming laptops ends tonightThanks to a massive sale on Nvidia RTX gaming laptops for Prime Day October, now is one of the best times to upgrade your setup. Are you ready for this?

BofA: As AI matures, Nvidia won't be the only pick-and-shovel company to thriveNvidia may be the biggest beneficiary now, but other companies — especially ones producing electrical and HVAC equipment — are waiting in the wings

By going big, startup Cerebras stands out in the high-risk AI chip arenaSilicon Valley company has made the largest, fastest chip ever to compete with Nvidia and others

Here are 18 stocks I'm watching in the market Thursday, including Chipotle, Target, NvidiaSome of the tickers on Cramer's radar for Thursday, Oct. 12, taken directly from my reporter's notebook.

Here are 18 stocks I'm watching in the market Thursday, including Chipotle, Target, NvidiaSome of the tickers on Cramer’s radar for Thursday, Oct. 12, taken directly from my reporter’s notebook.