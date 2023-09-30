Here are 5 new faces, including freshman QB, who Rutgers deployed vs. Wagner

The Scarlet Knights were able to reach down the depth chart late against Wagner.

Schiano, who warned about a loss to 1AA New Hampshire in 2004 as proof to never overlook a lesser opponent, was too focused on the task at hand to worry about what might unfold late in the second half. After Rutgers took a 45-3 lead early in the fourth quarter, the moment arrived for Rutgers to pull its starters. The next wave of Rutgers players took the field for the final 12 minutes.

Here’s a look at some of the names who contributed late in the game as Rutgers finished off its FCS foe, 52-3.: The defensive tackle worked the middle of the line and registered his second tackle of the season after making his first career tackle last week against Michigan.: The sophomore came in at left guard for the final offensive drive. Rutgers snagged Chin out of Weston, Florida as a developmental prospect. Chin only played one season of high school football but has developed nicely in his first two seasons.: The cornerback made a nice stop on the edge as Wagner running back Piotr Partyla was making his way to the outside. Davis, a junior from Galloway, has been a special teams cog.: The walk-on linebacker out of Don Bosco Prep made two tackles during the first defensive possession. Hinspeter is in his second season with the Scarlet Knights.The freshman quarterback spelled Gavin Wimsatt with seven minutes remaining. On his second snap, Sheppard scrambled for a 10-yard gain. With Evan Simon listed as questionable in the pre-game availability report, Sheppard capitalized on his first game reps. Sheppard, a native of the Bronx, New York, connected with freshman Famah Toure for his first completion — a gain of 14.

