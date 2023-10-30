Here are 16 stocks Jim Cramer is watching, including Microsoft, Chevron, Southwest

Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Monday, Oct. 30, taken directly from my reporter's notebook:

Big Morgan Stanley note: Chief Investment Officer and Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson says breadth leads, doesn't like breadth. Fed not near easing interest rates. Defensive sectors starting to outperform. Headwinds for corporate and individuals. Fiscal deficit with full employment. Chances of a fourth-quarter stock rally have fallen considerably.

Nick Timiraos, chief economics correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, interesting article. Higher bond yields can tighten financial conditions. Sees Fed pause on rates. Piper Sandler calls release of Microsoft 365 Co-Pilot artificial intelligence assistant the "iPhone moment" for the software and cloud giant. AI small but could scale $10 billion.(LHX) upgraded to buy from hold at Raymond James. Citi and Wells Fargo raise price targets. RBC Capital cuts PT. All have buy-equivalent ratings.(DDOG) to hold from buy because of the dreaded optimization. A reminder that ServiceNow (NOW) did not see optimization and may now be the watchdog for AI. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: CNBC »

Here are 16 stocks Jim Cramer is watching, including Microsoft, Chevron, SouthwestHere are some of the tickers on Jim’s radar for Monday, Oct. 30, taken directly from his reporter’s notebook: Read more ⮕

Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market MondayWe now care more about the Treasury's funding cycle than about earnings? Read more ⮕

Jim Bennett: Back Challlengers to Republicans Who Opposed Jim Jordan to Please DonorsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers. Read more ⮕

Jim Bennett: Back Challengers to Republicans Who Opposed Jim Jordan to Please DonorsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers. Read more ⮕

Big Bank Bought Up Apple, Tesla, AT&T, and Microsoft StockThe Czech National Bank raised its investments in shares of Apple, Tesla, AT&T, and Microsoft by about 50% in the third quarter. Read more ⮕

Jim Trotter: Kara Eaker’s decorated gymnastics career could be even more impactful after retiringJim Trotter: Kara Eaker’s decorated gymnastics career could be even more impactful after retiring Read more ⮕