Herbs for Cooking Can Be More Than Just Tasty

Many culinary herbs also have medicinal properties. Garden sage is most commonly used in turkey dishes for Thanksgiving, but it also goes very well with chicken, pork, and fish dishes. I add this versatile herb to most of my soups, sauces (i.e., home-made tomato pasta sauce), and stews.

Garden sage is rich in vitamin and minerals and low in calories. It contains vitamin K, B6, A, C, and E. As for minerals, it contains iron, calcium, manganese, magnesium, zinc, and copper. It has potent medicinal properties and has been used in folk medicines for centuries. Its anti-inflammatory properties have been used to treat sore mouths and throats. Some research suggests that it can help withI have been familiar with this herb since my

. My mother use to make a tea out of it if I had a sore throat or gum pain, and it was helpful.Barbara Koltuska-Haskin Bay leaf, also called a Lauer leaf, is an aromatic leaf from a tree or a shrub (Laurus nobilis) native to the Mediterranean region. It grows very well in a pot (see mine in the picture), but it is not frost tolerant; it needs to be brought inside during winter, kept close to a sunny window, and watered regularly (once a week). headtopics.com

Read more:

PsychToday »

New Sims 4 Update Gives Cooking Features A Massive Overhaul in Preparation for New Stuff PackThe Sims 4's latest game update has revamped its cooking features to prepare for the upcoming Hustle & Bustle stuff pack

| Cooking with StylesThere's nothing better than a carnitas burrito after a day of surfing when you're 16 years old!

Man dies after cooking fire sets trailer ablazeA 60-year-old man died Tuesday in an accidental cooking fire, according to Unified Fire Authority.

Millcreek man dies in 'accidental' cooking fireA man in his 60s has been killed during a cooking fire in Millcree.Fatal Fire Claims Life in MillcreekMILLCREEK, Sept. 26, 2023 - A fatal fire broke out at 4072

Chicago Carnivale restaurant chef shares ceviche recipes on Cooking Up A StormABC7 Chicago is adding in a Latin flair as Tracy Butler cooks up a storm with Carnivale.

A Garlicky, Buttery Red Chile Marinade Punches Up These Quick-Cooking Grilled ShrimpA chile grilled shrimp marinade gives spicy, smoky flavor to this Mexican-style Camarones El Ricas recipe from chef Fermín Núñez.

to the two other herbs commonly used for cooking which also have strong medicinal properties: garden sage and bay leaf, which is also called laurel leaf.Garden sage (salvia officials), also called common sage, is a perennial herb that grows over winter in southern parts of the country; therefore, it can be used fresh for cooking all year long. It is a member of the mint family (Lamiaceae). It is drought tolerant and can survive hot summers and periods of little watering. The leaves and flowers have a nice smell and can also be used in natural bouquets and dry arrangements. Garden sage also repels bed bugs in your garden.

Garden sage is most commonly used in turkey dishes for Thanksgiving, but it also goes very well with chicken, pork, and fish dishes. I add this versatile herb to most of my soups, sauces (i.e., home-made tomato pasta sauce), and stews.

Garden sage is rich in vitamin and minerals and low in calories. It contains vitamin K, B6, A, C, and E. As for minerals, it contains iron, calcium, manganese, magnesium, zinc, and copper.

It has potent medicinal properties and has been used in folk medicines for centuries. Its anti-inflammatory properties have been used to treat sore mouths and throats. Some research suggests that it can help withI have been familiar with this herb since my

. My mother use to make a tea out of it if I had a sore throat or gum pain, and it was helpful.Barbara Koltuska-Haskin

Bay leaf, also called a Lauer leaf, is an aromatic leaf from a tree or a shrub (Laurus nobilis) native to the Mediterranean region. It grows very well in a pot (see mine in the picture), but it is not frost tolerant; it needs to be brought inside during winter, kept close to a sunny window, and watered regularly (once a week).

Lauer (bay) leaves were the earliest and most widely traded spices, used in many cuisines around the world. In ancient Greek and Rome, Lauer wreath was given to important people and leaders and worn as a symbol of triumph.

Laurel (bay) leaves are very commonly used nowadays as a culinary herb. They can be used fresh or dried in a variety of dishes, soups, stews, and fish dishes. They can also be used in risotto, pasta sauces, dried beans dishes, or you can just sprinkle crushed leaves over your favorite salad. Bay leaves have a potent flavor, so only a few leaves should be used in dishes.

Bay leaves contains vitamin A, C, and B6 and minerals such as calcium, iron, and manganese and have been used as a medicinal plant since ancient times. They have anti-inflammatory,