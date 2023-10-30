NEW YORK — Feminist filmmaker Anna Biller can’t remember a time when she didn’t know the story of Bluebeard, what she calls “the gender war fairy tale.” It warned her: You won’t grow up and marry a handsome prince. You’ll grow up and marry a man who might try to murder you, just like he murdered all those other women.

“Bluebeard’s Castle” originated as a screenplay. Biller, best-known for her 2016 supernatural horror-comedy, “,” first thought she’d make a movie akin to her favorite “women-in-peril” pictures — Golden Age classics such as Alfred Hitchcock’s “Shadow of a Doubt” or George Cukor’s “Gaslight.

entitled “Bad Men, and the Women Who Love Them.” While Biller allows that “Bluebeard’s Castle” is “an entertaining work of Gothic fiction,” she describes it as “a psychological novel which covers all the reasons women stay with abusers,” sheBiller is in preproduction for a movie set in medieval England — a retelling of Yotsuya Kaidan, a Japanese ghost story about marriage, murder and revenge — and so we headed to the Met Cloisters one hot afternoon. headtopics.com

“weirdness and beauty.” Preproduction on Biller’s movies has sometimes stretched on for years, as she sewed all the costumes, or hooked a pentagram rug for a character’s apartment, or lugged back a flowered couch from the outskirts of Long Beach. Her work makes you electrically conscious that she has designed every inch of what you’re seeing.

In, say, the tearoom scene in “The Love Witch,” you can get so lost in the aesthetics — the heroine’s precise blue eye shadow; everyone’s giant, period-perfect hats — that you may not clock the characters’ debate about princess fantasies. Her films have many admirers among cinephiles, but the terms of their admiration rankles, especially when they call it “pastiche,” or an homage to B-movie directors like Jesús Franco and Russ Meyer. headtopics.com

