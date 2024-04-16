Henry Golding Talks About the Upcoming Sequel to 'A Simple Favor'

"I was there, too! But I didn't get any photos," Golding told ET, adding that the dress Lively was wearing was"a latex wedding gown."In the original film, Golding stars as Sean Townsend, the husband of Lively's character, Emily Nelson. The film follows Kendrick's character, Stephanie Smothers, becoming friends with Emily, who eventually asks her for" a simple favor " -- watching her and Sean's young son.
As for what the cast and crew, including returning director Paul Feig, have in store for fans who have been begging for a sequel for years, the actor is promising an epic follow-up to the 2018 film, with the sequel"turning up the dial to the max." "Paul is pulling out all the stops and bringing the fans what they loved so much about the first," Golding said."Just the hilariousness and all the absurdity of the situation." lead said that filming is currently underway, and fans should be equally excited about the new installment in the Liane Moriarty adaptation series. The first season starred
"We're filming out in Munich right now, so I go back tomorrow," Golding said."It's been phenomenal. And again, what people loved about the first season, like they literally are bringing the most insane A-game."Hulu"The best thing is we've all kept in touch, actually," Golding said."Whenever I'm in London, I'll hit up Babs and Alex . Or if I'm in LA, we'll see everybody. Eiza's got a house in L.A.
Henry Golding A Simple Favor Sequel Film Paul Feig
