Henry Cavill Announces He is Expecting First Child with Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Superman and The Witcher star Henry Cavill is about to become a dad. On Monday night, at the red carpet premiere for his upcoming movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Cavill revealed in an exclusive interview with Access Hollywood that he and his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso , are expecting their first child together. While no other details have been revealed at this time, Cavill has expressed how much he is looking forward to this new milestone.
"I'm very excited about it," Cavill said of the pregnancy."Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that." Will Henry Cavill Return as Superman?For years, speculation swirled as to whether or not Cavill would reprise his role as Clark Kent / Superman on the big screen, with him most recently stepping into the role in the post-credits scene of 2022's Black Adam. Since then, as James Gunn and Peter Safran have stepped in to"reset" DC Studios, it has been confirmed that Cavill will not be playing Superman going forward.
"I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman," Cavill wrote at the time."After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build.
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is directed by Guy Ritchie, and also stars Eiza Gonzalez, Alan Ritchson, Henry Golding, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Babs Olusanmokun, and Cary Elwes.
