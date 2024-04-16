Henry Cavill Announces He is Expecting First Child with Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Superman and The Witcher star Henry Cavill is about to become a dad. On Monday night, at the red carpet premiere for his upcoming movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Cavill revealed in an exclusive interview with Access Hollywood that he and his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso , are expecting their first child together. While no other details have been revealed at this time, Cavill has expressed how much he is looking forward to this new milestone.

"I'm very excited about it," Cavill said of the pregnancy."Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that." Will Henry Cavill Return as Superman?For years, speculation swirled as to whether or not Cavill would reprise his role as Clark Kent / Superman on the big screen, with him most recently stepping into the role in the post-credits scene of 2022's Black Adam. Since then, as James Gunn and Peter Safran have stepped in to"reset" DC Studios, it has been confirmed that Cavill will not be playing Superman going forward.

"I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman," Cavill wrote at the time."After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is directed by Guy Ritchie, and also stars Eiza Gonzalez, Alan Ritchson, Henry Golding, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Babs Olusanmokun, and Cary Elwes.

Henry Cavill Natalie Viscuso Pregnancy First Child The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare Red Carpet Premiere Access Hollywood Dating Collaboration Warhammer 40K Cinematic Universe

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Henry Cavill and Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Share Tributes for Dog Baggins' 1st BirthdayHenry Cavill and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso posted tributes for their dog Baggins' 1st birthday on Instagram on Sunday.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

Henry Cavill Holds Hands With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso in New York City: PicThe couple first announced their relationship in 2021.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

How James Bond Inspired Henry Cavill's Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare CharacterCavill couldn't totally shake the knowledge that his character was a major influence on Bond's creation.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Henry Cavill Says He's 'Very Much' Enjoying This Stage of His Life (Exclusive)The actor stars alongside Henry Golding, Alex Pettyfer, Cary Elwes and more in 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.'

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Henry Cavill’s Witcher Replacement Just Got Much More Exciting After Candid Geralt ComparisonCooper Hood is Screen Rant&039;s Theatrical Movies Editor. He loves franchises like the MCU, Mission: Impossible, Hunger Games, Creed, and Star Wars.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Guy Ritchie Movie With Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal Gets Title, Release DateGuy Ritchie's new movie starring Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal, Rosamund Pike, and Eiza González gets a title and a release date.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »