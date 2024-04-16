Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso Expecting Their First Baby

Three years after Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso made their relationship Instagram official, the"Man of Steel" star and the executive are expecting their first baby.Explaining that his parents inspired him to become a dad, Cavill noted,"Natalie and I are very, very excited."Needless to say, Cavill is head over heels for the Vertigo Entertainment executive, exclusively telling E! News,"I've never known someone to work as hard as her.
As for their down time at home, he shared,"We're not shy of a kitchen dance party, I'll tell you that much. A bottle of wine goes down range."Tune in to E! News on April 16 at 11 p.m. for more interviews from"The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" premiere."If I ever have kids one day, I want to be the dad who's running round after them," he toldin 2017."And if I do have kids, even now, it's starting to get quite late.
Henry Cavill is happy to be back as Superman. “This whole thing has been a very long journey… It’s just a privilege to be back in the cape. I am very grateful to all of them and everyone else who was in the decision-making process,” he told Access Hollywood. The 39-year-old British actor also reveals if he would take the role as James Bond.
So while you wouldn't find details of their life together on the front page of The Daily Planet, the"Argylle" alum and the production company executive, who once appeared on"My Super Sweet 16" years ago, have given fans glimpses into their private world—such as through birthday tributes andin 2022,"and really opened my eyes to a lot of things and opened a gateway for me to drive harder and pursue further. And I'm eternally grateful for that.
Henry Cavill Natalie Viscuso Relationship Expecting Baby Love Kitchen Dance Party Wine Interview Premiere
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »
Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »
Source: EW - 🏆 713. / 51 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »