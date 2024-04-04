Hemisfair District Plans New Covered Basketball Court in Tower Park

Hemisfair district announced plans for a new covered basketball court in Tower Park. The McCombs Foundation and Spurs Give donated $1.8 million, making it possible for Hemisfair to build the basketball court. The project will be located in Tower Park, which includes the Tower of the Americas. It will incorporate elements that are a nod to the San Antonio Spurs and HemisFair. Its anticipated simple but elegant design takes ideas from the original architecture of the park from 1968.
It will have slender columns, an oval roof structure, and mounted lighting in several locations. Another area, the 'Red & Charline McCombs Community Court,' will be constructed next to the basketball court to serve as more space for physical activity. 'We are deeply honored to receive charitable support from two esteemed partners, whose generosity will amplify our impact and empower us to create positive change,' Anne Krause, Executive Director of the Hemisfair Conservancy said
