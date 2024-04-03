Helping Hands Home Modifications Provides Safety Aids for Seniors in Fairbanks

Mobility and balance issues are common as one ages, making safety assets crucial for aging at home. Helping Hands Home Modifications provides safety aids for seniors in the Fairbanks area. The organization is funded by grants and offers free services to seniors.

This year, they received a $70,000 grant from the State of Alaska. The modifications include installing grab bars in bathrooms and showers to ensure safe movement.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KXDF News 13 / 🏆 266. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Best NBA Player Props Today: Helping HandsBest NBA player props for March 22. NBA player prop projections, odds, and best bets today, including point props, rebound props, and more.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Boston Hands Over Soldiers’ Home to Migrant FamiliesSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Proposed Alabama legislation aims to regulate vehicle modificationsLawmakers hope to have the bill in effect by October 1.

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals on home and kitchen items to spruce up your homeLooking for the best home and kitchen deals to come out of Amazon's Big Spring Sale? You've come to the right place.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

Home Depot’s Hubspace is a great way to start building your smart homeHubspace isn't as powerful as Alexa or Google Home, but its simple design makes it great for beginners. Here are our impressions of the smart home software.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Is it smart to use home equity to buy a second home?There are some compelling reasons to use your current home equity to buy a second home. Here are three to know now.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »