HelloFresh and Tinder Team Up for Date Night Delights Meal Kit Collaboration

HelloFresh and Tinder have partnered to release Date Night Delights, a meal kit collaboration to help couples cook together. The kit includes customer favorites and new recipes like Beef Tenderloin With Cheddar-Gouda Fondue and White Chocolate Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake. Each meal comes with perfectly portioned ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes. HelloFresh offers flexible subscription plans starting at $49 per box.

