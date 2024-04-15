Hellen Obiri Defends Women's Title in Boston Marathon

BOSTON -- Hellen Obiri defended her women's title in the Boston Marathon on Monday, outsprinting fellow Kenyan Sharon Lokedi down Boylston Street to win by 8 seconds.

"Defending the title was not easy," Obiri said."Since Boston started, it's only six women . So I said, 'Can I be one of them? If you want to be one of them, you have to work extra hard.' On a day when sunshine and temperatures rising into the mid-60s left the runners reaching for water -- to drink, and to dump over their heads -- Obiri ran with an unusually large lead pack of 15 through Brookline before breaking away in the final few miles.Obiri, who collected a gilded olive wreath and $150,000 from a total prize purse that topped $1 million for the first time, also won New York last year. She is one of the favorites heading into the Paris Olympics.

