‘Hell on Earth:’ Gaza resident describes chaos as Israel’s counteroffensive looms

An explosion at a residential tower caused by Israeli bombing raids in the northern Gaza Strip on October 12, 2023 | Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty ImagesIsrael’s counteroffensive in Gaza is triggering a “traumatic” scene of chaos, according to an employee of an international humanitarian organization there.

“All the people were running in the street, not knowing where to go or what to do,” she said in a voice note recorded Thursday. “I remember my son telling me that he was barely able to take his breath because of how frightened he was.”and started walking towards the city of Khan Younis, 30 kilometers south.

“ don’t know what to say more, but this has to end soon,” she said. “No human can tolerate what we are experiencing for that long.” Israel’s order to move Palestinians living in the north of Gaza — the latest in a series of retaliatory measures since. International authorities are warning Israel, which has imposed a total siege of the more than 2 million inhabitants of Gaza, to act within international law; and the United Nations and the World Health Organization both called for Israel to reverse course. headtopics.com

Listen to the full account, from the woman who agreed to publish her story from Gaza on condition of anonymity, here:

