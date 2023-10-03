Helen Mirren defends playing Jewish character in ‘Golda’: ‘Ridiculous’

Ex-Trump accountant who testified that ex-prez lost $1B in 2 years back on the stand in NYC fraud trial‘Golda’ review: Helen Mirren acts through a mask in bad Meir biopicBarbie’s zodiac sign reveals why she’s the most popular doll in the world“We are all such an amazing mix,” Mirren stated, also adding she has no problems with the opposite occurring: “Jewish actors playing non-Jewish roles.”

“On the other hand, if you’re playing Leonard Bernstein, and this is really what Leonard Bernstein looked like, you know, maybe it’s a good idea. It’s a very delicate balance,” Mirren noted.that she finds it “ridiculous” that writers are being told to stay in their lanes, and “the whole issue of casting has exploded out of the water fairly recently.”

“I’ve had other Jewish roles, but not an uber-Jewish role like Golda Meir. I did tell [director] Guy [Nattiv] that I’m not Jewish, in case he thought I was,” she explained. “I said, ‘If that’s an issue, I’ll step away, no problem.’ But he said, ‘No, it’s not an issue. I want you to play Golda.’ And off we went.” headtopics.com

Bradley Cooper's playing of legendary Jewish composer Mirren said: "I think I can see, but sometimes I can't see, because I can't see who in this room is Jewish."

“Certainly I don’t have an issue with Kirk Douglas playing a Viking,” she noted, referencing the 1958 swashbuckling flick, “The Vikings.”“I think the whole question of assuming a certain physiognomy because you’re playing a particular race, there is something offensive about that,” the “Woman in Gold” actress said.

"On the other hand, if you're playing Leonard Bernstein, and this is really what Leonard Bernstein looked like, you know, maybe it's a good idea. It's a very delicate balance," Mirren noted. that she finds it "ridiculous" that writers are being told to stay in their lanes, and "the whole issue of casting has exploded out of the water fairly recently."

“It’s more frightening for a writer to be told they are not allowed to write about subjects with which they don’t have an immediate DNA connection,” she said. “I imagine it must be very alarming. And ridiculous.”

“I’ve had other Jewish roles, but not an uber-Jewish role like Golda Meir. I did tell [director] Guy [Nattiv] that I’m not Jewish, in case he thought I was,” she explained. “I said, ‘If that’s an issue, I’ll step away, no problem.’ But he said, ‘No, it’s not an issue. I want you to play Golda.’ And off we went.”

“Golda” writer Nicholas Martin previously told Radio Times: “I find it very worrying that there is a creeping authoritarianism in entertainment saying you cannot do this or that. Am I just supposed to write about middle-aged men living in south London?”

He added: “Helen’s job was to portray Golda authentically, which Golda’s family would say she has. A leading Israeli historian said that Helen is ‘more Golda than Golda.’ ” “Golda” is now playing in theaters.prosthetic nose“Bradley Cooper included the three of us along every step of his amazing journey as he made his film about our father. We were touched to the core to witness the depth of his commitment, his loving embrace of our father’s music, and the sheer open-hearted joy he brought to his exploration,” they penned. “It breaks our hearts to see any misrepresentations or misunderstandings of his efforts.”

The trio continued: “It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose. Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance, and we’re perfectly fine with that. We’re also certain that our dad would have been fine with it as well.”

