Helen Mirren criticizes cancel culture in the arts after 'Golda' backlash: 'Alarming and ridiculous'

When will this era of cancel culture end?: Dr. Nicole Saphier"I think, in a way, that it’s more frightening for a writer to be told they are not allowed to write about subjects with which they don’t have an immediate DNA connection," the actress told"I imagine it must be very alarming. And ridiculous," she added.

"I think, in a way, that it’s more frightening for a writer to be told they are not allowed to write about subjects with which they don’t have an immediate DNA connection," the actress told"I imagine it must be very alarming. And ridiculous," she added.

"It’s about Jews being assumed, antisemitically, to be successful and privileged and powerful, and therefore not in need of the protections that identity politics affords other minorities," Baddiel said, writing for The Guardian.

BBC's Laura Kuenssberg asked Mirren if she can see why people are upset about her casting.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Helen Mirren defends playing Jewish character in ‘Golda’: ‘Ridiculous’Oscar winner Helen Mirren’s next role is playing former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in the historical epic “Golda.”

Helen Mirren's Hair Is Even Bigger Than Her PresenceIt's so fluffy!

Helen Mirren Looked Glitzy as Ever in a Sequined Off-the-Shoulder GownHelen Mirren walked L'Oréal's show during Paris Fashion Week in a sequined, off-the-shoulder Elie Saab gown with floor-sweeping sleeves.

Helen Mirren shows off wild crimped hair on the runway during Paris Fashion WeekThe Oscar Winner proved she’s certainly worth it with a shoulder-length hairstyle as she glittered on the catwalk with Elle Fanning.

Helen Mirren Rails Against “Authoritarians” Telling Writers They Can Only Tell Stories About Their Own Race Or ReligionHelen Mirren thinks it is “ridiculous” that writers are being told to stay in their lanes. The Oscar-winning actress has railed against the idea that writers can only tell stories about…

Kendall Jenner and Elle Fanning Lead the Way at L’Oréal’s Star-Studded Paris ShowEva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Viola Davis, Dame Helen Mirren, and Bollywood legend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also made dazzling appearances

When will this era of cancel culture end?: Dr. Nicole Saphier

‘The Big Weekend Show’ panelists discuss Elon Musk offering to pay users’ legal bills if they are ‘unfairly treated’ by employers for likes or posts on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.over her casting as former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in the biopic"Golda" as critics call out the decision to allow a non-Jewish actor portray a Jewish figure.

"I think, in a way, that it’s more frightening for a writer to be told they are not allowed to write about subjects with which they don’t have an immediate DNA connection," the actress told"I imagine it must be very alarming. And ridiculous," she added.

Mirren, 78, has come under fire for allegedly donning"Jewface" by using facial prosthetics to complete her transformation in the film, a criticism similar to whatADL DEFENDS BRADLEY COOPER AFTER ACCUSATIONS HE WAS DEPICTING COMPOSER LEONARD BERNSTEIN WITH ‘JEWFACE’Some actors and writers – including Maureen Lippman and David Baddiel – joined the attacks.

"It’s about Jews being assumed, antisemitically, to be successful and privileged and powerful, and therefore not in need of the protections that identity politics affords other minorities," Baddiel said, writing for The Guardian.

"In the case of casting, that falls down as: ‘Well, Jews are everywhere in showbiz, so Jewish actors don’t need that leg-up.’"

BBC's Laura Kuenssberg asked Mirren if she can see why people are upset about her casting.

"I think I can see, but sometimes I can't see because I can't see who in this room is Jewish," Mirren said."We are all such an amazing mix and, certainly, I don't have an issue with Kirk Douglas playing a Viking – Kirk Douglas was Jewish…"

SARAH SILVERMAN SAYS HOLLYWOOD HAS A ‘JEWFACE’ PROBLEM: OUR REPRESENTATION ‘CONSTANTLY GETS BREACHED’

Actor Bradley Cooper's portrayal of Leonard Bernstein in ‘Maestro’ received similar backlash after he used a prosthetic nose to get into character."I think the whole question of assuming a certain physiognomy because you're playing a particular race, there is something offensive about that. On the other hand, if you're playing Leonard Bernstein and this was really whatMirren clarified in her Radio Times interview that she informed director Guy Nattiv that she wasn't Jewish in case he thought she was and would possibly want her to step down. Golda Meir's grandson Gideon also expressed hope that Mirren be cast as the late politician, according to The Guardian.

MAKEUP ARTIST BEHIND BRADLEY COOPER'S CONTROVERSIAL PROSTHETIC NOSE ADDRESSES BACKLASH: ‘WASN’T EXPECTING IT'"I don’t feel like all this discussion about gentiles playing Jews is helpful," he told Radio Times."Helen’s job was to portray Golda authentically, which Golda’s family would say she has. A leading Israeli historian said that Helen is ‘more Golda than Golda’.

He also added he finds the"creeping authoritarianism" telling people what can and cannot be done in entertainment"very worrying."

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Get all the stories you need-to-know from the most powerful name in news delivered first thing every morning to your inbox