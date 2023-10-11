Heisman Trophy odds update: Michael Penix Jr. leapfrogs reigning winner Caleb Williams

The Trojans needed some overtime two-point conversion luck to hold off Arizona, winning, 43-41.The Trojans dropped to No. 10 in the AP Poll, and Williams is no longer the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. For the first time all season, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is the official betting favorite in the Heisman Trophy race.

Nix is Oregon’s engine. He’s thrown 15 touchdowns to only one interception, and leads all qualified quarterbacks in completion rate (80%). I’m willing to bet whichever quarterback wins Saturday’s game will be the Heisman frontrunner in the markets next week.Williams should hang around toward the top of the odds boards, but I don’t think he’s winning the Heisman again.

The Heisman winner is generally a dominant offensive force for a College Football Playoff contending team.Their defense is too messy, and their second-half schedule is brutal. With how USC has looked against Arizona State, Colorado and Arizona, I highly doubt they will sweep that stretch. headtopics.com

The Sooners are a College Football Playoff contender, placing their quarterback in the middle of the Heisman conversation. College Football National Championship winner odds Gabriel has accounted for more than 2,000 yards of total offense and more than 20 touchdowns (rushing and passing) with only two interceptions, ranking 11th among qualified quarterbacks in Pro Football Focus’s Offensive grades.

Penix, Nix and Williams are the clear frontrunners to win the Heisman, but Gabriel is the clear fourth-best option. He’s a stat-sheet-stuffing quarterback for one of the nation’s best teams, and that’s all you need to win the Heisman. headtopics.com

Israeli mom whose kids were abducted by Hamas goes off on MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell: 'I can't be sympathetic'

Read more:

nypost »

Michael Penix Jr. and the receiving corps behind the country's most high-power offense - ESPNWith a Heisman front-runner and a slew of talented receivers, Washington has the nation's best offense and the numbers prove it.

Dillon Gabriel Makes Case for Heisman Trophy Candidacy Against TexasOklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel led his team to win against Texas.

Week 7 college football betting odds - CFP, Heisman, more - ESPNCollege football futures, including Heisman Trophy odds, conference championship odds, and more.

Heisman Watch: Washington's Michael Penix Jr., Oregon's Bo Nix set for massive Pac-12 showdownFor the rest of the college football season, Yahoo Sports will highlight the leading candidates for the Heisman Trophy on a weekly basis. All odds are via BetMGM.

Heisman Watch: Washington's Michael Penix Jr., Oregon's Bo Nix set for massive Pac-12 showdownFor the rest of the college football season, Yahoo Sports will highlight the leading candidates for the Heisman Trophy on a weekly basis. All odds are via BetMGM.

Heisman Watch: When Nix and Penix collide Saturday, will the losing QB be eliminated? Not necessarilyWhat impact, if any, will the Oregon-Washington duel have on the Heisman Trophy race? The losing quarterback won’t necessarily be eliminated.