Heft, fluff and salmon: Katmai’s Fat Bear Week finals are upon us

This year’s contenders included newcomer Bear 806, a year-old cub who won the Fat Bear Junior contest earlier this month. 806 went against Bear 32, Chunk, who has a distinctive muzzle scar and hefty hind quarters. Chunk won, and is in the finals now.Bear 128, Grazer, Hernadez says, is another fan favorite. She’s recognized by a round belly that hangs in the water when she fishes.

Hernandez says past winners are also popular. Bear 435, Holly, won in 2019. She adopted and raised a cub alongside her own in 2007, and is back in the running. “She is looking splendid this year as well. She’s a large adult female and her ears are blonde and we love to see her come back every year,” she said.Of course, the old man of the falls and four-time champion, Bear 480, Otis, has returned. The 27-year-old bear lost to Bear 901 on Friday.The famous Brooks Falls is a prime fishing ground for hundreds of bears.

“Due to the geology of the space, the short six-foot fall, there are several opportune spaces for the bears to fish. So there’s a location called the Office, which is on the lower section of the falls where some of the salmon congregate. It’s shallower there,” she said.Hernandez says older bears, like Otis, tend to fish in the Office. Younger bears, on the other hand, are a little more active. headtopics.com

“Some of the younger bears who may not know the most efficient fishing methods will hang out a little further downstream and run and try to catch the fish as they’re swimming,” she said. Fat Bear Week graces the social media feeds of hundreds of thousands of fans with images and videos of the park’s fluffy carnivores. But Hernandez says the week also celebrates Katmai’s robust ecosystem.

“There’s so much to celebrate this week. Not just the fat, amazing, cute bears but also the health of the park and the ecosystem and Bristol Bay – the waters that feed into the Katmai ecosystem and in the Brooks River. It is one of the largest and healthiest salmon runs left on the planet,” she said.is our partner station in Dillingham. headtopics.com

Read more:

KTOOpubmedia »

Fat Bear Week semifinals: Who made the cut?We have now reached the semifinals for the National Park Service’s Fat Bear Week.

Fat Bear Week competition semi-finals: 32 Chunk vs 901, 128 Grazer vs 435 HollyThe annual competition among the bears at Katmai National Park in Alaska is a celebration of “success and survival' as the bears get ready for winter hibernation.

Cheryl Burke: Maks Chmerkovskiy apologized for fat-shaming me — but there's still no 'closure'Cheryl Burke said that she began to get body-shamed by some harsh critics when the ABC dancing competition was “getting Super Bowl ratings.”

Crypto Fundraising in Q3 Hit By Bear Market, Plunged to 2020 Levels: ReportCrypto Blog

What an 'Un-Inverted' Yield Curve Means for the Stock MarketIts 'bear steepening,' signals pain for the economy and stock market ahead.

An Inverted Yield Curve Is Chilling. An Un-Inversion Could Be Worse.Its 'bear steepening,' signals pain for the economy and stock market ahead.