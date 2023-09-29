Heels Season 3 Story (Including Plans For Jack's Injury) Revealed By Showrunner After Cancellation

While disappointed, O'Malley still has hope. The shocking Heels cancelation means that showrunner Mike O'Malley may not be able to continue with his season 3 plans.

While he does still have hope to find a new network to continue the show, he is also willing to share his ideas for the future. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, O'Malley shared his thoughts about potential directions that the show could take and about the way that Jack's injury was meant to inform season 3. Check out his quote below:

Yeah, we are actively doing it right now. And some of the actors are still under contract. Obviously, the [writers'] strike just ended. I couldn't have any conversations about this [until now], and granted, they just told me on Friday. But not only are we trying to [find a new network], I really believe the Starz executives when they say they want to see a future for the show too, because they did invest a lot in the show… I really do think it's going to have a life someplace else.

Listen, he's going to have to deal with the aftermath of that injury.

