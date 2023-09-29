Heels Actively Seeking New Network According to Showrunner

Heels is already looking for another network home after being cancelled. "Yeah, we are actively doing it right now. And some of the actors are still under contract. Obviously, the [writers'] strike just ended," O'Malley explained.

"I couldn't have any conversations about this [until now], and granted, they just told me on Friday. But not only are we trying to [find a new network], I really believe the Starz executives when they say they want to see a future for the show too, because they did invest a lot in the show… I really do think it's going to have a life someplace else."

What Could Heels Season 3 Look Like?Stephen Amell told ComicBook.com that he had high hopes ahead of the second season premiere. He reflected on his character's journey so far and how things could progress in the future."I remember reading the first script and going like, 'Okay, how is Jack going to deal with this?' He's had this massive success, but then he gets out of the ring and he he has nothing to show for it," Amell told us."Sure, they've got some money and they can pay some of their bills, but he comes home to an empty house.

Deandre Ayton, Trail Blazers seeking warmth, trust and patience in new partnershipDeandre Ayton needs a fresh start, and the Portland Trail Blazers hope to be fertile land for the former overall No. 1 pick who was part of the massive trade involving Damian Lillard.

