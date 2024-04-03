Hedge Fund Managers Share Investment Ideas at Sohn Conference

Hedge fund managers gathered Wednesday at the 2024 Sohn Investment Conference in New York to share their best investment ideas. Sohn is one of the most anticipated hedge fund events of the year. It kicked off with "Next Wave Sohn," a session that features the ideas of rising stars within the hedge fund industry.

Here are their picks: Eric Wolff, Gumshoe Capital Management Investment Idea: Pason Systems Energy company Pason Systems is a dominant provider of EDR, or electronic drilling recorder, solutions for the oil and gas industry, according to Eric Wolff, portfolio manager at Gumshoe Capital Management. Wolff sees between 45% and 180% upside for Pason, which he said has between 60% and 85% of market share in the Western world. "Pason offers a superior service that is hard to duplicate.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CNBC / 🏆 12. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Legendary Hedge Fund Manager Bill Ackman Eyes Bitcoin, Believes in Its Sky-High PotentialBill Ackman, well-known hedge fund manager, considering investment in Bitcoin

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Bally’s stock price surges on buyout offer from largest shareholder, hedge fund Standard GeneralStandard General, which owns 23% of Bally’s, submitted an offer Monday to buy out remaining shareholders in a deal valuing the company at about $648 million.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Billionaire Hedge Funder Bill Ackman Mulls BitcoinStephen Alpher is CoinDesk's managing editor for Markets. He holds BTC above CoinDesk’s disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

Luxor Looks to Help Bitcoin Miners Hedge Halving Risk With New Hashrate FuturesAoyon Ashraf is managing editor with more than a decade of experience in covering equity markets

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

3AC Co-Founder Kyle Davies Says He Won’t Apologize for Crypto Hedge Fund Going 'Bankrupt'Amitoj Singh is a CoinDesk reporter.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

How to hedge your winning chip trade if you nailed the AI rallyThis robust rally led by semiconductors (Nvidia and friends) seems unstoppable.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »