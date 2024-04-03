Hedge Fund Billionaire Steve Cohen Says He Owns 'Very Little' Bitcoin

Hedge fund billionaire and New York Mets owner Steve Cohen said he owns 'very little' bitcoin, though he didn't specify its value. 'My son is really into it, and he had me play around and try to figure out how to transact on Coinbase,' Cohen told CNBC's 'Squawk Box' Wednesday. The chairman and CEO of Point72 Asset Management, which has about $32 billion in assets under management, added that he doesn't have strong opinions about the digital asset class.

Still, he appears to be following along with investors across the world who have been trying to understand how to value bitcoin and whether it belongs in a portfolio. 'I don't follow it that closely, it's not what I do,' he said. 'There's certainly an element of the population that believes in it.' 'Maybe it's the new gold,' he added. 'It's a new instrument, that's the argument ... really hard to know.

