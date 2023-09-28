Heavy winter sweaters, coats pile up at stores as warm weather threatens holiday shopping season

Unseasonably warm autumn weather from the United States to Europe is denting sales of heavy sweaters and coats as the critical holiday shopping period approaches, executives at major retailers including H&M said, and some stores are already slashing prices to avoid piles of unsold inventory. "If winter clothing doesn't sell well, that would be a problem for the industry this holiday season and if that turns out to be the case, then we may see a lot of discounting of that merchandise in the early part of 2024," Morningstar...

"If winter clothing doesn't sell well, that would be a problem for the industry this holiday season and if that turns out to be the case, then we may see a lot of discounting of that merchandise in the early part of 2024," Morningstar Research analyst David Swartz said.

Unfavourable weather usually becomes a major problem for retailers as they place orders and ship items for important seasons far in advance to ensure enough products are on shelves to meet customer demand.

"The issue with most large volume retailers is that 75% to 85% of their manufacturing is dependent upon a very long development cycle ... so once heat or cold begins to affect the overall buying trends they would have already committed on those orders," said Robert Woods, founder of Vision Brands USA. headtopics.

which are likely to procure products locally and can adapt to seasonal change sooner.

Kristen D'Arcy, chief marketing officer of apparel retailer True Religion, told Reuters in an interview, "What has been a pleasant surprise is continuing to see the short-sleeve T-shirts and the shorts continue to sell really well as a result of the warm weather."

"Our deepest buys for the season are not in outerwear, which would be the heavy jackets for the very, very cold weather but ... in active, which are lighter-weight tops and bottoms, denim of all different varieties ... then lighter-weight knits."(ANF.N)

also said there was strong demand for "seasonless products" in the second quarter, particularly in the men's category, as customers picked out year-round clothing items and styles.

When retailers make an attempt to stock seasonally appropriate clothing and it does not sell, storage of such items becomes expensive.

Simon Wolfson, CEO of British clothing retailer Next, said that in terms of the sales outlook, "The difference that weather will make in December will be greater than the difference in how the consumer's feeling."

Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru Additional reporting by James Davey and Helen Reid in London Editing by Matthew Lewis