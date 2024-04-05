Heavy Traffic Expected in Dallas During Solar Eclipse

With the total solar eclipse approaching, many people are expected to be out and about, causing heavy traffic in Dallas . City leaders are anticipating a 35% increase in population, equivalent to about 400,000 additional visitors.

It is advised to keep headlights on and avoid wearing eclipse glasses while driving.

Solar Eclipse Dallas Heavy Traffic Population Increase

