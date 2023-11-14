Heavy Rainfall Hits South Florida, Flash Flood Risk

A significant storm is hitting South Florida, dumping heavy rain in some spots that could eclipse 10 inches. Flood watches stretch from the Space Coast of Florida to near Key Biscayne, and the National Weather Service has also included Southeast Florida in a Level 3 out of 4 risk of flash flooding and excessive rainfall. Want to know how your actions can help make a difference for our planet? Sign up for the Climate Coach newsletter, in your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday.

The Weather Service has determined there’s a greater than 90 percent chance Miami and Fort Lauderdale will see at least 4 inches of rain through Thursday morning, on top of what fell Tuesday into Wednesday morning. 🚨11/15 7AM Heavy Rainfall Threat Update: Confidence continues to increase regarding the potential for heavy rain beginning later this morning and continuing into Thursday.moderate-to-heavy rain falling over much of South Florida, and forecast models project it could persist into the pre-dawn hours Thursday in eastern area

