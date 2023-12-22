Heavy Rainfall Causes Flooding in Santa Barbara and Oxnard

Motorists were stranded in their vehicles on flooded roadways in typically idyllic Santa Barbara on Thursday, while nearby Oxnard got a month's worth of rain in a single hour in a storm that pummeled Southern California while Christmas travel got underway.

The downpours targeted Ventura and Santa Barbara counties northwest of Los Angeles County overnight, swamping areas in the cities of Port Hueneme, Oxnard and Santa Barbara, where a police detective carried a woman on his back after the SUV she was riding in got stuck in knee-deep floodwaters. Between midnight and 1 a.m., the storm dumped 3.18 inches (8.08 centimeters) of rainfall in downtown Oxnard, surpassing the area's average of 2.56 inches (6.50 centimeters) for the entire month of December, according to the National Weather Service. The deluge prompted flash flooding in Ventura County around 1:30 a.m., the weather service said. Later in the morning, streets began filling with water in parts of Santa Barbara as the storm delivered another delug





10News » / 🏆 732. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Heavy Rainfall and Flash Flooding Threaten HawaiiA multiday drenching rainfall event has set up across the Aloha state this week. Although this pattern may help to improve the drought levels across the region, it will come at the risk of flash flooding.

Source: accuweather - 🏆 46. / 68 Read more »

Snoring: Causes, Effects, and SolutionsSnoring can create real problems in a marriage and affect the quality of sleep. Self-treatment with over-the-counter aids should be done with caution. Sleeping on your side may help prevent snoring.

Source: WebMD - 🏆 709. / 51 Read more »

Seattle Seahawks Suffer Heavy Defeat against San Francisco 49ersThe Seattle Seahawks (6-5) were trounced 31-13 by the San Francisco 49ers (8-3) in a one-sided match. Despite being in a playoff spot, the Seahawks are playing poorly and lack consistency.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Amazon Rainforest Nearing Catastrophic Tipping PointDeforestation in the Amazon rainforest is causing a decline in rainfall, higher temperatures, and a dry forest. If deforestation continues, over half of the Amazon could turn into savanna within decades.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N: A Special Electric Vehicle with Power and ExcellenceThe Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a big, heavy, dual-motor electric vehicle with impressive power. Unlike other similar vehicles, it offers a special and exciting driving experience, combining speed and excellence. Hyundai N's performance engineers have gone above and beyond to create a car that feels special and rowdy.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

Anchorage Residents Frustrated by Snow-Clogged RoadsMany Anchorage residents have been dealing with snow-clogged roads for the past two weeks. The recent storms have caused heavy snowfall, leading to difficulties for residents. Tiffany Hanson, a resident of Spenard, shares her experience of being stuck in her neighborhood and expresses concern for her elderly neighbor. Anchorage has already broken its November snowfall record.

Source: AKpublicnews - 🏆 387. / 55 Read more »