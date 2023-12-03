Heavy Rainfall and Flash Flooding Threaten Hawaii

A multiday drenching rainfall event has set up across the Aloha state this week. Although this pattern may help to improve the drought levels across the region, it will come at the risk of flash flooding. Trouble is brewing in paradise, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Residents and vacationers across the islands of Hawaii will continue to be drenched by rounds of heavy rain through the rest of this week as a feature referred to as a Kona low is expected to continue circulating over the islands.

Heavy snow will pile up on the summits of the Big Island. A Kona low is an area of low pressure that typically sets up to the west or northwest of the state and ushers in south-to-southwest winds across the Hawaiian Island chain, spreading tropical rain across the region. The south-to-southwest winds starkly contrast the prevailing east-northeast trade winds that occur most often





accuweather » / 🏆 46. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Heavy Rainfall Hits South Florida, Flash Flood RiskA significant storm is hitting South Florida, dumping heavy rain in some spots that could eclipse 10 inches. Flood watches stretch from the Space Coast of Florida to near Key Biscayne, and the National Weather Service has also included Southeast Florida in a Level 3 out of 4 risk of flash flooding and excessive rainfall.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Mountain West power ratings: Fresno State on top after Air Force loss; Hawaii climbs (yes, Hawaii)The Bulldogs returned to the top spot after a victory over Boise State, but they face a difficult game this week at SJSU.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

30 people dead in Kenya and Somalia as heavy rains and flash floods displace thousandsAid agencies say heavy rains and flash flooding have killed at least 30 people and displaced tens of thousands in Kenya and Somalia

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

30 people dead in Kenya and Somalia as heavy rains and flash floods displace thousandsAid agencies say heavy rains and flash flooding have killed at least 30 people and displaced tens of thousands in Kenya and Somalia. In Somalia, the federal government declared a national emergency after the extreme weather killed at least 14 people and destroyed homes, roads and bridges.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

30 people dead in Kenya and Somalia as heavy rains, flash floods displace thousandsAid agencies say heavy rains and flash flooding have killed at least 30 people and displaced tens of thousands in Kenya and Somalia

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

30 people dead in Kenya and Somalia as heavy rains and flash floods displace thousandsTorrential rains wreaked havoc on transport, infrastructure, and homes across Kenya and Somalia, leaving at least 30 dead, and more than 2,400 stranded.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »