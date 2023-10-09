Heavy flooding in southern Myanmar displaces more than 10,000 people

, officials and state-run media said Monday. A senior official at the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement, Lay Shwe Zin Oo, said constant rainfall in the Bago region that began last week caused flooding in the low-lying areas of its capital, Bago township. She said there were no casualties reported so far, but that more than 10,000 people had to abandon their homes.

The woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity because Myanmar's military government prefers to tightly control the release of information, said the water was still rising steadily in her neighborhood, which had never flooded badly before.

Flooding in Indian Himalayas kills 50, leaves tourists strandedAuthorities are waiting for better weather to allow helicopter rescues in Sikkim state, after a glacial lake overflowed during extreme rainfall this week.