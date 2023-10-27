Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals Hashimoto's Disease Diagnosis After Feeling Like She Was 'Dead'

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Reveal If Baby Tristan Will Get Another Sibling (Exclusive)Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Private Dinner Date in Kansas City, Gift He Left BehindParis Hilton Fires Back at Internet's 'Sick' Criticism Over Son Phoenix's Head SizeMauricio Umansky Says 'RHOBH' Will Show 'Difficult Parts' of Kyle Richards Relationship (Exclusive)NFL Responds After Travis Kelce Says It's 'Overdoing It' on Taylor Swift...

She tells the outlet that she went from pumping more than six ounces of milk to suddenly being lucky if she produced half an ounce. This triggered her lactation consultant to suggest she make an appointment to get blood work done. And when the results came in, Heather Rae said she was in"shock" to learn her diagnosis -- an autoimmune disorder called Hashimoto's disease, a disorder that attacks the thyroid gland. Its symptoms include causing fatigue and weight gain.

And, finally, Heather Rae had an explanation to the fatigue that exhausted her so much she said she remembers telling her assistant,"I feel like I'm dead."."My body was so tired. I was exhausted all the time and no amount of sleep could make it better."But things have turned for the better since the diagnosis, and Heather Rae says medication has helped tremendously. headtopics.com

Heather Rae, who counts Tarek's two children Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8, as part of her family, has been very open about her health, from this recent diagnosis to the couple's IVF journeyAnd after welcoming Tristan in January, the couple invited ET to their opulent home in March and“I didn't think I'd be this obsessed with him.

Read more:

etnow »

Heather Rae El Moussa Autoimmune DisorderRachel Paula Abrahamson is a lifestyle reporter who writes for the parenting, health and shop verticals. Her bylines have appeared in The New York Times, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and elsewhere. Rachel lives in the Boston area with her husband and their two daughters. Follow her on Instagram. Read more ⮕

Arnold Schwarzenegger sparks engagement rumors as longtime girlfriend Heather Milligan steps out with ringThe “Terminator” star has been dating the physical therapist since 2013 following his separation from his ex-wife, Maria Shriver, two years prior. Read more ⮕

‘Suitable Flesh’ Review: Heather Graham in the Wild Role of Her CareerIt’s all fair game in the new thriller “Suitable Flesh”: blood, kink, psychosexual delirium, possession, aliens, and more. Through it all, Graham has never been more captivating. Read more ⮕

'Suitable Flesh' Review — Heather Graham Elevates Bloody Body Swap ThrillerHeather Graham, Judah Lewis, and Barbara Crampton are the highlights of Joe Lynch's latest horror project. Read more ⮕

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa Are Co-Parenting Better Than EverAfter struggling to co-parent their minor children, Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa have figured out a seamless way to blend their new families. Read more ⮕

Issa Rae And Other Celebs Give Opinions On Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Rumored RomanceBoth celebrities and fans are divided over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance. See what Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson and more had to say about the famous couple. Read more ⮕