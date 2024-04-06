Heated Confrontation at San Francisco Media Event

Politics is heating up in San Francisco . A media event held by Supervisor Connie Chan to demand more resources for her district turned into a heated confrontation. The issue of public safety and how to improve it is a contentious one.

Supervisor Chan's previous statement about dismantling SFPD was brought up during the event.

San Francisco Politics Public Safety Resources Confrontation

