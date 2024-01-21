Heartwarming Winter Moments in K-Dramas

The cold frigid winter months get a romantic twist in K-dramas. Winter is often a metaphor in drama narratives, from bittersweet endings to new beginnings, and it is a time for introspection as well as bonding for some. Here are some heartwarming moments from the winter wonderland of K-dramas! “Healer” served us not only a classic romantic moment of all time, but one of the most iconic onscreen kisses as well.

The drama tells the story of a night courier named Seo Jung Hoo (), who takes on dangerous assignments for a hefty price. Little does he realize that chasing a journalist named Chae Young Shin ( “Healer” is a great drama to watch during the winter season. When Jung Hoo hides his true identity and encounters Chae Young Shin on the terrace, snow begins to fall. Young Shin, who is infatuated with Jung Hoo as “Healer,” stands still with her woolly cap pulled over her eyes and nose. In this moment, Jung Hoo embraces her, uncovers her nose, and initially hesitant, plants an intensely passionate kiss on her lip





