Just over a month before Ohio voters are to vote on a proposed abortion rights amendment, state attorneys and abortion providers were at the Ohio Supreme Court. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Abortion clinics and a doctor who are challenging the constitutionality of the fetal “heartbeat” law have no right to sue on behalf of their patients, the state argued before the Ohio Supreme Court.

Lawyers who work for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost were before the court Wednesday morning arguing that the doctor and clinics – which includes Preterm-Cleveland – don’t have “standing,” or the right to sue on behalf of patients. Standing is a technical question, but its answer could have wide consequences.

If the court determines the plaintiffs lack standing, then the heartbeat law, which largely bans abortion at around six weeks and makes no exceptions for incest or rape, could be reinstated in the state. About a year ago,, blocking the state from enforcing the law while larger questions over its constitutionality are answered by his court. headtopics.com

“The most famous abortion case in all of history, Roe v. Wade, was brought by an individual plaintiff, not her doctors,” said Benjamin Flowers, who represented the state as Ohio’s solicitor general.

Laura Hancock, cleveland.com

But Jessie Hill, a Case Western Reserve University law professor who is representing the ACLU of Ohio, noted that the U.S. Supreme Court last summer allowed the abortion clinic to argue the case in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that resulted in the decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Hill said around 20 state supreme courts allow doctors and clinics to have standing in abortion cases. The only state that requires pregnant women to challenge abortion laws is Kentucky, she said.

The Wednesday hearing came just over a month before the Nov. 7 election, when Ohio voters will decide whether to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution generally until fetal viability. If the proposed amendment, called Issue 1, wins at the ballot box,

that the fetal heartbeat law would almost certainly be unconstitutional, since a heart tone can be detected early in a pregnancy, typically around six weeks.Ohio’s proposed abortion rights amendment

Each day that the heartbeat bill is blocked, the state suffers irreparable harm, Flowers said. The the injunction undermines the state legislative goal to protect unborn humans.

Yet the abortion clinics and doctor do not have standing because the heartbeat law doesn’t impact any of their rights, according to the state. Their complaint doesn’t meet the test for suing as a third-party on behalf of women,.

The relationship between doctors and patients is only “transactional, episodic interactions in which the patient needs for the plaintiff to provide services,” Flowers said.

After the hearing, Mae Winchester, a physician at Preterm-Cleveland, said that characteristic minimizes the relationship.

“These patients, they are telling me things that they might not have ever told anybody else, even inside their own family,” she said.

Furthermore, abortion providers argued they have the right to file the suit because they face criminal, civil and licensure penalties if they are found in violation of the heartbeat law. They also argued they met requirements for establishing third-party standing on behalf of women.

“An individual who is seen for pregnancy is seeking very time-sensitive health care,” Hill said. “They have a matter of weeks to bring a lawsuit. If you’re dealing with other financial issues, other health care concerns, they’re not in a position to hire an attorney, bring a lawsuit, seek an injunction. And then even if were going to bring it they’re not going to remain pregnant for very long, right.”

A woman who is no longer pregnant, either because she had an abortion, miscarriage or delivered a baby, may no longer have standing in the case since their situation was resolved, Hill said.

In addition to the question of whether the clinics and doctor have standing, the state asked the Ohio Supreme Court to force the Ohio 1st District Court of Appeals, which hears appeals from cases stemming from Hamilton County courts, to review the preliminary injunction that blocked enforcement of the law.

The state hopes to get the temporary block on the heartbeat law reversed at the 1st District. But the appellate court

late last year, citing other cases in Ohio courts that concluded they cannot review matters until they’re final in the lower court.Eighteen states – including