Hearing set for woman accused of meeting men for sex, drugging them and robbing them

Rebecca Auborn, 33, who does not have a specific street address, is facing charges of aggravated robbery, felonious assault, murder, corrupt with drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs and involuntary manslaughter. (Courtesy, Franklin County Jail)A woman police said worked as a prostitute and would drug johns with fentanyl before stealing from them is scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.

Rebecca Auborn, 33, would spike crack pipes of her victims with fentanyl, causing them to overdose and in all but one case, die, prosecutors said. Ohio Attorney Dave Yost said he believes Auborn had more victims. She is currently being held in Franklin County Jail and had an arraignment scheduled for Friday, but that hearing was rescheduled.Four counts of involuntary manslaughter.Five counts of corrupting another with drugs.According to the Ohio AG's Office:Victim 3, fatal overdose on April 1, 2023.

United States Headlines Read more: wsyx6 »

Ken Paxton securities fraud charges: Houston court hearing on MondayA court hearing is scheduled Monday in Houston related to securities fraud charges against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Read more ⮕

Very warm Sunday, cold front Monday, much cooler HalloweenMontgomery, Alabama Read more ⮕

Red flag warning: SoCal braces for Santa Ana winds to increase fire danger Saturday through MondayThe first significant Santa Ana wind event of the season is expected to bring dry and gusty conditions to a large swath of the Southland. Read more ⮕

Las Vegas QB Jimmy Garoppolo cleared to play Monday night at DetroitLas Vegas' QB has missed six straight quarters after injuring his back two weeks ago. Read more ⮕

Saudi Defense Minister to Visit Washington MondaySaudi Arabia's defense minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, is set to visit Washington on Monday, as confirmed by three sources familiar with the matter, according to Axios. Read more ⮕

Las Vegas QB Jimmy Garoppolo cleared to play Monday night at DetroitLas Vegas quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been cleared for the Raiders’ game Monday night at the Detroit Lions. He missed the previous six quarters because of a back injury. Kicker Daniel Carlson returned to practice Saturday after sitting out the previous two days. He has an injured right groin. Read more ⮕