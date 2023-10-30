Hearing set for woman accused of meeting men for sex, drugging them and robbing them

Rebecca Auborn, 33, who does not have a specific street address, is facing charges of aggravated robbery, felonious assault, murder, corrupt with drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs and involuntary manslaughter. (Courtesy, Franklin County Jail)A woman police said worked as a prostitute and would drug johns with fentanyl before stealing from them is scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.
Rebecca Auborn, 33, would spike crack pipes of her victims with fentanyl, causing them to overdose and in all but one case, die, prosecutors said. Ohio Attorney Dave Yost said he believes Auborn had more victims. She is currently being held in Franklin County Jail and had an arraignment scheduled for Friday, but that hearing was rescheduled.Four counts of involuntary manslaughter.Five counts of corrupting another with drugs.According to the Ohio AG's Office:Victim 3, fatal overdose on April 1, 2023.
