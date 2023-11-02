HEAD TOPICS

Hear House speaker's past comments blaming the fall of the Roman Empire on homosexuality

CNN1 min.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) closely collaborated with a group in the mid-to-late 2000s that promoted 'conversion therapy,' a discredited practice that asserted it could change the sexual orientation of gay and lesbian individuals. CNN's Andrew Kaczynski reports.

News Source

CNN

