Hear House speaker's past comments blaming the fall of the Roman Empire on homosexuality

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) closely collaborated with a group in the mid-to-late 2000s that promoted"conversion therapy," a discredited practice that asserted it could change the sexual orientation of gay and lesbian individuals. CNN's Andrew Kaczynski reports.

