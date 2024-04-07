Healthy Dessert Options at Popular Restaurant Chains

After enjoying your favorite restaurant meal, treating yourself to a sweet dessert is a satisfying way to end a night out. But we all know that. So if you're looking for healthier options, we've got you covered with guilt-free indulgences from popular chains. With the help of registered dietitians , we analyzed the menus of 14 restaurants, prioritizing calorie counts , sugar content , and portion sizes to bring you the healthiest choices.
Most desserts are going to be high in calories, particularly empty calories, meaning they're more about flavor, fat, and sugar than nutrition. That's why our registered dietitians hunted down options that won't weigh you down with excess calories. Sugar is the reason we love dessert, and even the healthiest options will contain some added sugar. But we found healthy dessert options with the least sugar, so you can satisfy your sweet tooth without overdoing it. Who says you have to tackle that dessert solo? Consider opting for the kids' menu or sharing with a friend to keep portions in check while still getting your sugar fix
Healthy Desserts Guilt-Free Indulgences Popular Restaurant Chains Registered Dietitians Calorie Counts Sugar Content Portion Sizes Sweet Tooth Kids' Menu Sharing
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: EatThisNotThat - 🏆 294. / 63 Read more »
Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »
Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »
Source: RedMagDaily - 🏆 312. / 61 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »