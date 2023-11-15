Health Crisis Surges in Gaza as Clean Water Runs Out

As clean water in Gaza runs out, a long-expected health crisis has surged in recent days: a steep increase in gastrointestinal diseases and other illnesses tied to poor sanitation. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization reported that more than 44,000 cases of diarrhea had been documented in Gaza since mid-October — a dramatic increase compared to previous years. Last week, the WHO said that more than half of those cases were among children under age 5.

In 2021 and 2022, Gaza averaged 2,000 cases a month of diarrhea among young kids. Dr. Ahmed Moghrabi, the head of plastic surgery at Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, said he has seen increases in gastrointestinal illnesses. He and his children have been personally affected. It took four or five days, he said, to recover from the bouts of diarrhea. The illnesses, combined with overcrowded hospitals, a scarcity of food and other daily traumas, is 'a nightmare,' Moghrabi told NBC News in a WhatsApp voice note. 'We are facing many difficulties

United States Headlines Read more: NBCNEWSHEALTH »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

REUTERS: Food Shortages in Gaza Strip Amidst Displacement CrisisMost of the shelves were bare at convenience stores in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, as the population has increased due to displacement. Basic food items like bread, flour, sugar, rice, meat, and cheese are scarce, leaving people with limited options.

Source: Reuters | Read more »

TRTWORLD: President Erdogan's Diplomatic Efforts to Address Gaza CrisisPresident Erdogan leads intense diplomatic efforts that span international summits, bilateral negotiations, and phone conversations to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and advocate for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Source: trtworld | Read more »

NBCNEWS: Israel Offers Fuel and Mobile Incubators to Gaza Hospital Amid CrisisIsrael has publicly indicated a desire to mitigate the crisis at Gaza 's Al-Shifa hospital by offering fuel and mobile incubators, following reports of babies dying and a mass grave being dug. The Israel Defense Forces have released videos and photos showing soldiers delivering fuel and loading incubators into vans to transfer at-risk infants out of the hospital.

Source: NBCNews | Read more »

TRTWORLD: Israeli Bombardment and Land Invasion in Gaza Continues, Al Shifa Hospital TargetedIsraeli bombardment and land invasion in besieged Gaza — now in its 40th day — has killed about 11,320 Palestinians, including 4,650 children and 3,145 women, according to Palestinian authorities. After storming the surgery, internal medicine and kidney departments at Gaza 's largest Al Shifa Hospital, Israeli troops have carried out "bombings" at the facility's basement, a medical source at the hospital tells. The Palestinian Health Ministry released a video on November 14 showing the aftermath of an Israeli air strike that targeted the intensive care unit of Al Shifa Hospital in Palestine's Gaza . The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that the organisation has lost touch with health personnel at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza after Israeli forces began raiding the facility. "Reports of military incursion into Al Shifa hospital are deeply concerning," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on social media platform X. The UN's aid chief Martin Griffiths has said he is "appalled" by the reports of Israeli military raids in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza .

Source: trtworld | Read more »

İAMWELLANDGOOD: The Surprising Health Benefits of CaffeineBeyond giving you that jolt you need to get your day started, there are an impressive number of health benefits associated with caffeine.

Source: iamwellandgood | Read more »

KENS5: Texans Rally for Ceasefire in GazaThousands of Texans gathered at the state Capitol to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to U.S. and Texas aid to Israel. The death toll in Gaza has exceeded 10,000 people, and the ongoing conflict has caused shortages of essential supplies for Gaza residents. Despite the crisis, some politicians continue to support Israel.

Source: KENS5 | Read more »