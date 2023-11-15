Health Care Workers at University of Utah Unionize for Safer Staffing and Higher Wages

Health care workers across the University of Utah’s hospitals and clinics have unionized — a move that comes, representatives say, as employees have been sacrificing their own health to take care of patients in a system that they feel is critically understaffed. Utah Health Workers United is the first union in the state directly tied to a specific health care system. Its members are calling for higher and safer staffing ratios per patient, as well as wage increases.

“We believe our working conditions are our patients’ healing conditions and will fight for substantial changes,” the union wrote in its announcement Tuesday

