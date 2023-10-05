Health care strike over pay and staff shortages heads into final day with no deal in sight

‘Don’t be watering a dead lawn’: Horticulture expert explains dead vs. dormant grass and what to do with your yard.Kaiser Permanent workers picket Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Baldwin Park, Calif. Some 75,000 Kaiser Permanente hospital employees who say understaffing is hurting patient care walked off the job in five states and the District of Columbia, kicking off a major health care worker strike.

“No health care worker wants to go on strike,” Caroline Lucas, the coalition's executive director, said Thursday. “I hope that the last few days have helped escalate this issue.” Kaiser spokesperson Hilary Costa said the company was working to reconvene bargaining “as soon as possible.”

Kaiser, which turned a $2.1 billion profit for the quarter, said in a statement Wednesday that it proposes minimum hourly wages between $21 and $23 depending on the location. The company said it also completed hiring 10,000 more people, adding to the 51,000 workers the hospital system has brought on board since 2022. headtopics.com

Lucas said the two sides have made several tentative agreements, but nothing in major areas like long-term staffing plans and wage increases. The coalition, which represents about 85,000 of the health system’s employees nationally, is waiting for Kaiser to return to the table, she added.

