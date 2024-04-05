Health Care and Social Assistance Lead Job Gains in March

Health care and social assistance were the top sector for job gains — a common theme in recent years — adding 81,300 jobs. Government and leisure and hospitality were the next two strongest sectors, and together these top groups accounted for more than 60% of March's gains.Within health care , ambulatory services and hospitals combined to add 55,000 jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Local government was another strong sub-group for hiring, growing by 49,000 jobs.
Notably, the leisure and hospitality sector is now back to its pre-pandemic employment level, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Employment in this area, which includes bars and restaurants, fell dramatically in 2020 when many such establishments were closed for health concerns. The continued rebound of these jobs, along with strong months for sectors like construction, could be a sign that immigration is helping the labor market grow without putting too much upward pressure on wage
Health Care Social Assistance Job Gains Government Leisure And Hospitality Labor Market Construction Immigration
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »
Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »
Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »
Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »