Headphones of the Future: Solid State Drivers

In the world of audio, drivers aren’t people behind steering wheels, they’re the tiny objects that physically produce sound. These tiny speakers come in many forms, from piston-like dynamic drivers you’d recognize as miniature speaker cones to more advanced forms of, essentially, magnetically moving a diaphragm in the air to create sound waves. In my time as an audio reviewer, dozens of companies have claimed to have the best, cleanest, most perfect driver technology ever.

Some of it has sounded really great, but fundamentally every model I've tried was still operating on the same technology available to us when Jimmy Hendrix was window-shopping for Fender Stratocasters (9/10, WIRED Recommends): magnets and metals. In the mid-2020s, headphones are finally headed to solid state. Thanks to innovations from xMEMS, a California startup that wants to print headphone drivers the same way one typically makes microchips, we’re closer than ever to headphones that sound utterly perfect in all environments, even if you accidentally put them through the was

