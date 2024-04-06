Head of Sustainability at Polestar Discusses Commitment to Sustainable Travel

Fredrika Klarén , head of sustainability at Polestar , a Gothenburg-based electric vehicle maker, discusses her commitment to sustainable travel and her frustration with other car companies' lack of action on climate change .

Fredrika Klarén Polestar Sustainability Electric Vehicles Travel Climate Change

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



therealautoblog / 🏆 528. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Polestar 2 to be replaced by Polestar 7The Polestar 7 won't be a direct replacement for the 2, though it will have the same positioning in the lineup.

Source: motorauthority - 🏆 61. / 68 Read more »

What Does a Head of Sustainability In the Music Business Actually Do?What does a head of sustainability in the music business actually do? AEG executive Erik Distler explains the ins and outs of the role.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Stetson head coach discusses his 1-word message at halftime amid blowout to No. 1 UConnNo. 16 Stetson knew well before halftime that their March Madness run would be short-lived, which is why head coach Donnie Jones wanted to see 'pride' from his team in the second half of their game against No. 1 UConn.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

SDPD sergeant who was shot in head discusses remarkable recovery with NBC 7NBC 7 speaks with San Diego police Sgt. Anthony Elliott in an exclusive interview.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Just-departed head of DOE science wing discusses successes and barriersAsmeret Asefaw Berhe pushed for more inclusive research and a focus on climate

Source: NewsfromScience - 🏆 515. / 51 Read more »

Will AEW Collision Air Head-to-Head Against WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1?AEW Collision pivots to 11:30 PM ET on Saturday, April 6th.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »