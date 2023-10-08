Head of Exxon's shale oil business faces sexual assault charge in Texas

Exxon Mobil's Spring, Texas, campus where the bulk of the oil company's new trading will take place in Spring, Texas, U.S., April 21, 2017.

Exxon declined immediate comment on the arrest. Scott did not immediately respond to a message sent to his LinkedIn profile. Scott, 49, was arrested in a room at the hotel near Exxon's Spring, Texas, headquarters. One of the two women he was in the room with left and called police from the lobby, a hotel worker who saw a security video told Reuters.in a deal that could value the shale producer at about $60 billion.

Scott's LinkedIn profile shows he has been with Exxon for more than 26 year and has been involved in some of its most important oil and gas projects around the world. As a senior vice president of its shale operations, he would not necessarily be involved merger talks, a person familiar with the matter said. headtopics.com

He faces a second-degree felony assault charge and was released on a $30,000 bond, according to jail records. Convictions on such felonies in Texas carry a minimum of two years and up to 20 years in jail.

