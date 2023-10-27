‘He’s not a dictator’: Anti-abortion groups unbothered by Johnson downplaying the chances of a federal ban

House Speaker Mike Johnson’s anti-abortion bona fides are undisputed, but Thursday night he downplayed the chance of action on a federal abortion ban during an interview with Sean Hannity, asserting there are more pressing issues facing his caucus.It was a stark turn for a congressman who has pushed several bills to restrict abortion nationwide and indicative of the competing pressures of his new role — including keeping control of the House.

“So basically you’re saying will not be coming up and you’re going to focus on the agenda items you laid out already,” Hannity said. Johnson did not correct him. “Abortion is a federal issue. He knows that as well as anybody,” said Kristi Hamrick, the chief policy strategist for Students for Life, who noted that Johnson has an “A+” rating on the group’s legislative scorecard. “So I would not interpret as meaning there’s nothing coming. I would interpret that as meaning we need to get to work.”

“Will he bring forth standalone pro-life legislation? That’s a big question mark. The Senate, of course won’t take any of it up, but it would help define the differences between the two parties,” said Tom McClusky, the director of government affairs for Catholic Vote. “But I always say: you don’t want your friends in leadership. Because he’s eventually going to have to make decisions that make some of us unhappy. headtopics.com

“The Congressman recognizes abortion is a state issue and reaffirms his opposition to legislation that would overturn the will of New York’s voters and attempt to circumvent the Dobbs decision,” said LaLota spokesperson Will Kiley.

“That’s up to the pro-life movement to do,” he said. “These members of Congress have a thousand other issues to deal with, and a lot of them just aren’t aware.” “The most immediate thing on everyone’s agenda are the spending bills,” said Melanie Israel, a policy analyst with the Heritage Foundation. “We want to see bold leadership there, because when we look at where the members are, we see that most do want to move the ball forward with pro-life riders, not just maintain the status quo.” headtopics.com

