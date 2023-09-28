‘He’s home’: Record-breaking NASA astronaut Frank Rubio returns home after over a year in space

NASA said that Frank Rubio was in space for 371 and his mission was the longest single spaceflight by a NASA astronaut. Rubio was originally expected to only be gone for about six months.

He was on the Russian Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan last September, according toThings changed in December after a coolant leak was found in the spacecraft by the mission control. The crew had to wait for a different spacecraft to be sent to the space station because of the possibility that the leak could have created dangerous hot temperatures for the crew as they made their way back to Earth,reported.

Rubio broke the single spaceflight record which was 3355 days for a U.S. astronaut that NASA said was held by Mark Vande Hei,reported. “Frank’s record-breaking time in space is not just a milestone; it’s a major contribution to our understanding of long-duration space missions,” said. “Our astronauts make extraordinary sacrifices away from their homes and loved ones to further discovery.

“Frank’s record-breaking time in space is not just a milestone; it’s a major contribution to our understanding of long-duration space missions,” said. “Our astronauts make extraordinary sacrifices away from their homes and loved ones to further discovery. NASA is immensely grateful for Frank’s dedicated service to our nation and the invaluable scientific contributions he made on the International Space Station. He embodies the true pioneer spirit that will pave the way for future exploration to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.”

During his time in space, Rubio helped provide researchers “the opportunity to observe the effects that long spaceflight has on humans as the agency plans to return to the Moon with the