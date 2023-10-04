‘He hit me very bad’: Recent attacks on King County transit has left 1 dead, 2 severely injured

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A violent string of attacks surrounding public transit has left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital.. It’s to help understand what it’s like for those who have to rely on public transit. The most recent attack happened on the bus at Southwest 15th Avenue and Southwest Roxbury Street.The violence sparked comments from Seattle’s Mayor Bruce Harrell.

“I’ve talked to too many people that have used the bus as their primary sole means of transportation. This is a serious issue,” said Mayor Harrell. Mayor Harrell also specified that while some Metro Bus stops are within Seattle city limits, the bus interior is under county control.

Charles Barrett rides the H-line bus that stops where someone was killed Wednesday. He said he’s seen the buses get worse. He also said violence and public drug use are common. “Sure, it is. Just not taking a sip of the drink but literally shooting up on the bus because nobody is going to do anything. The bus driver doesn’t have the power or the authority to do much,” said Charles.of the suspect they say attacked Elvia Salas Buenrostro and another man with a hammer. Elvia said she walked by the man on the Beacon Hill light rail platform. headtopics.com

“I felt very alone in the world that moment when he attacked me and I didn’t see anyone around me. It was just me and him. I thought that I was done. I thought that he would finish me,” said Elvia.Her daughter, Xochitl Rojas helped translate Elvia’s words, “She was not expecting the blow she wasn’t expecting for him to hit her. She saw darkness and she felt the pain.

21-year-old fatally shot in White Center while aboard King County Metro bus

